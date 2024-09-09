Chris Sutton believes Newcastle United are in danger of losing Eddie Howe following a disappointing summer transfer window.

The Magpies brought in William Osula and Lloyd Kelly as their only outfield sayings alongside making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent.

That was despite being linked with a host of high-profile moves, most notably Marc Guehi.

Newcastle saw several bids turned down by Crystal Palace for Guehi, who has caught the eye over the last couple of years at club level and for his excellent performances at Euro 2024 for England.

That has left Howe with a headache at centre-back, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both still recovering from long-term injuries.

‘Alarm bells ringing’ at Newcastle over Howe future, says Sutton

Despite the club sitting fifth with seven points from three Premier League games, Sutton believes Newcastle fans have every reason to be worried about the future of their manager.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker puts that largely down to their failure to secure Guehi, coupled with the reports linking Howe to the England national team job.

“It’s fascinating what’s going on at Newcastle, at this moment in time,” said Sutton (via HITC). “From the outside, and I am not on the inside at Newcastle, if I am a Newcastle fan, then there are alarm bells ringing.

“He (Howe) seems to make Marc Guehi his number one target. They didn’t get that over the line. He spoke about concerns in the summer that they weren’t in alignment, the club hierarchy and Eddie Howe.

“It wouldn’t be a great surprise to see Eddie Howe as the next England manager. Newcastle fans must be concerned. What happens next at Newcastle?”