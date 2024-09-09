Nicky Butt believes Manuel Ugarte can ‘make the difference’ to Manchester United’s midfield.

The Uruguay international arrived at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial £42.1m fee on transfer deadline day (per BBC Sport).

Ugarte has enjoyed a steady rise through the game in recent years, joining PSG after winning the Portuguese League Cup with Sporting CP during his time in Lisbon between 2021 and 2023. It was at Famalicao where he caught the eye of the current Portuguese champions.

The 23-year-old is best known for his aggression and defensive ability, which allow him to screen his backline against counter-attacks.

Indeed, Ugarte finished first among PSG players in Ligue 1 last season for tackles (98), interceptions (40) and recoveries (181). He should be able to fill a position of serious weakness for Erik ten Hag.

Nicky Butt approves of Man Utd signing Ugarte

One man who knows all about the defensive midfield position is Nicky Butt, who played 387 for Manchester United between 1992 and 2004.

Emerging from the famous ‘Class of 92’ alongside the likes of Gary Neville and David Beckham, Butt was often an unsung hero for the Red Devils, doing the dirty work to help others in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side flourish.

Nevertheless, Butt won six Premier League titles and a Champions League among a host of other honours during his time at Old Trafford.

The 49-year-old believes Ugarte has all the ingredients needed to be a great addition for Man Utd, helping toughen up their midfield.

“I’ve seen a bit of him last year and I think he’s what we need,” Butt told Man Utd’s official website after playing in a legends game against Celtic at Old Trafford at the weekend.

“He’s got legs and he’s aggressive. Hopefully, he’ll shore up that midfield. The one thing it is lacking, and it has got a lot of talent in there going forward, is we can be a little open when teams are on the counter-attack against us. So, hopefully, he’ll make the difference.”

On the role Ugarte will play in the Man Utd midfield, 1999 treble-winner Butt added: “I’m pretty sure that is the thought process behind why they brought him in.

“They want someone to do the dirty work and put in the work that people don’t tend to like to do. But it’s a very important job in front of the back four.”