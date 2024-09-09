Chelsea can still finalise “little details” to get major transfer deal done, claims ex-Blue

Former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi has suggested that it would be very easy for the club to pick up the Victor Osimhen transfer deal again in January or next summer, with just some little details remaining until the deal can be finalised.

Osimhen was clearly close to becoming a Chelsea player this summer, but in the end Mikel has suggested there just wasn’t enough time to get those final elements over the line, though he commended his old club for the strong work they did and the ambition they showed on this deal.

See below as the former Blues midfielder discussed what he knew about this deal on his podcast, with the former Nigeria international clearly very close to the situation as it involved his fellow countryman potentially following in his footsteps by moving to Stamford Bridge…

? THE OSIMHEN STORY ?? ?? @mikel_john_obi lifts the lid on what REALLY happened between @ChelseaFC & @victorosimhen9… ? Brand new episode out now. ?? ? https://t.co/eiWVb8pdx6 pic.twitter.com/OyjwzbumVp — The Obi One Podcast (@obionepodcast) September 9, 2024

Osimhen transfer: Still hope for Chelsea?

Osimhen would have been a dream signing for Chelsea, and it seems Mikel is optimistic that it might not be over just yet, so fans will no doubt be eager to see if the club do indeed pick this up again and try to revive talks in January or the summer.

Osimhen ended up leaving Napoli for a surprise loan move to Galatasaray, but there is also a break clause in that deal which specifically allows Chelsea to be one of the clubs able to sign him from the Turkish giants, according to Simon Phillips Talks Chelsea.

Although CFC will no doubt have high hopes for promising young forward Nicolas Jackson, there is also surely room for a more proven player like Osimhen to come in to Enzo Maresca’s side soon and give them more of a reliable goal threat.

Chelsea had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo, but one imagines they’ll keep on investing in this squad once the transfer window opens up again in January.