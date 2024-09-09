Report: Aston Villa star could be tempted to extend his stay at VIlla Park

According to L’Equipe, Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne could be set to sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

The French left-back joined Villa in January 2022 from Everton and quickly established himself as a key player, known for his defensive reliability and attacking contributions, particularly through his crossing ability.

Since his arrival, Digne has played an essential role in Villa’s efforts to stabilise in the Premier League and push for European qualification.

Under former manager Steven Gerrard and current boss Unai Emery, the French international has been a vital figure on the left flank, providing both defensive solidity and creative support in attack.

Despite facing injuries and competition for his position, Digne’s experience and versatility have made him a valuable asset.

Digne has particularly flourished under Emery’s leadership, with his game improving and his set-piece skills becoming a notable asset during Villa’s resurgence.

His ability to provide width, deliver dangerous crosses, and contribute to Villa’s attacking play has been crucial, helping the team push towards the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

Potential contract extension

While Digne’s current contract runs until 2026, L’Equipe suggests that the 31-year-old defender could be tempted to extend his stay at Villa Park.

The report notes that his desire to secure a regular spot in the French national team could play a significant role in his decision to commit his long-term future to the club.

As Aston Villa continue to make strides under Emery, securing Digne’s services for the foreseeable future could be a strategic move to solidify their ambitions domestically and in Europe.