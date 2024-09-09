‘What I’m told is that…’: Romano reveals Arsenal plan regarding 24-year-old’s future

Arsenal decided to send Fabio Vieira on loan to Porto earlier this summer.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the north London club and he needed to leave in order to play more often.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese midfielder’s future at Arsenal is far from over and the Gunners wanted to send him out on loan so that he can play regularly and regain his confidence.

He said on GMS: “After he joined Porto on loan from Arsenal, many people started saying ‘ok, it’s over for Fabio Vieira at Arsenal’. What I’m told is that this is not the case.

“Arsenal only wanted to do a straight loan with no buy option included, because they want to assess the situation of Fabio Vieira again in one year. They told internally that Fabio really needed to play on a constant basis every single weekend, to feel the confidence and feel as an important player for the new club and coach.”

Arsenal believe that the loan move to Porto this season will help them assess the midfielder better and see if he is ready for the Premier League in the near future. The 24-year-old will be desperate to prove his worth at Porto now and it remains to be seen whether he can return to Arsenal as a better player next year.

Fabio Vieira could be a useful asset

Vieira is a technically gifted midfielder who is highly rated across Europe. He has the potential to establish himself as an important first team player for Arsenal. The player must focus on his development for now and look to get his career back on track.

If he manages to impress during his loan spell he might get more opportunities at Arsenal next season. Romano claims that the Gunners were not keen on selling the player and therefore they decided to send him out on loan without an option to buy him permanently.

It is evident that the club is still confident in his ability and it remains to be seen whether the player can live up to the expectations.