“He’s key” – Enzo Maresca singles out one Chelsea signing he’s “very happy” to have brought in

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has singled out new signing Jadon Sancho as an important addition that he’s happy to have brought into his squad this season.

Sancho ended up joining Chelsea on loan from Manchester United right at the end of the summer, in a deal which will almost certainly end up being made permanent this time next year.

Although Sancho struggled during his time at Man Utd, he enjoyed an impressive loan spell back at former club Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, showing glimpses of his best form again as he helped the Bundesliga giants make it to the Champions League final.

Still unwanted by United, however, Sancho ended up leaving for Chelsea and it seems Maresca is optimistic about what the 24-year-old can bring to his side with his 1v1 dribbling ability…

Sancho might find he’s a better fit for what the Blues are trying to do under Maresca, with his playing style just never seeming quite right in what has been a chaotic few years with a lot of change of personnel at Old Trafford.

United fans will be furious, however, if they watch another of their flops going on to shine elsewhere, as has happened a few times in this difficult and challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Sancho transfer could be good for Chelsea, but raises questions for United

So many top talents have joined United in recent years, such as Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Antony, only to end up looking a shadow of their former selves upon arrival.

A few of those, however, then got back to their best after leaving the club, particularly Di Maria, while even Lukaku had a brief return to form in a spell at Inter Milan, even if he then went downhill again after joining Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea on Deadline Day

It will be interesting to see what the Sancho story ends up being, but it seems clear he at least finally has a manager who really believes in him.

