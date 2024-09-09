Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows exactly who he wants to manage Man United

Since becoming a co-owner of Man United last year, a lot of talk around Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s time at Old Trafford has been about the future of their manager Erik ten Hag and the Ineos CEO knows exactly who he wants as manager of the English giants.

The 2023/24 campaign was an underwhelming one for United as they finished eighth in the Premier League and bottom of their Champions League group. Ten Hag was under a lot of pressure throughout the season but the Dutch coach saved his job at the last moment.

Man United’s FA Cup success over Man City played a role in Ten Hag remaining at Old Trafford for the current season, but the 54-year-old is already under pressure due to the Manchester club’s poor start to the current campaign.

It was widely reported during the summer that Man United’s board looked into hiring a new manager but ultimately decided to stick with their current boss.

According to The Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows exactly who he wants in charge at Old Trafford as he is believed to be dreaming of luring Zinedine Zidane to Man United.

However, the former Real Madrid coach has his eyes on the French national team role as Didier Deschamps’ time with the 2018 World Cup winners looks to be going a bit stale following recent results.

Zinedine Zidane rules out move to Man United

Zidane has not been seen in a managerial role since 2021 when he left Real Madrid but the Frenchman has already ruled himself out of taking charge of Manchester United, which will come as a blow to Ratcliffe.

The legendary figure has told L’Equipe that a big reason for not taking on the role in Manchester is down to the 52-year-old not being fluent in English.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way,” Zidane said via the Daily Mail.

“Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

Football fans are eager to see Zidane back on the sidelines as his time at Real Madrid was legendary having delivered the La Liga giants three Champions League trophies in a row.

The Frenchman clearly has an eye on coaching his country and that opportunity may not be far away for the former Real Madrid boss.