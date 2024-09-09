Barcelona have had initial contacts over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to Matteo Moretto in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

The Germany international is in the final year of his contract with Leverkusen, and his situation attracted a lot of speculation in the summer, with both Bayern Munich and Chelsea linked with him at various points.

The latest on Tah now seems to be that Barca will explore in the weeks ahead if they can potentially make a deal for him work with Financial Fair Play, which has proven a bit of a complicated issue for the Catalan giants in recent times, impacting what they can do in the transfer market.

Barca didn’t have the busiest summer this year, just bringing in Dani Olmo as their main major new addition, but it seems they’re now serious about looking into a possible deal for Tah, who would surely be a superb addition if they could pull it off.

Tah transfer: Where next for Leverkusen’s star centre-back?

Leverkusen have a number of star names who will now surely be tempting for Europe’s more established elite clubs, with the Bundesliga champions majorly over-achieving thanks to the excellent work done by their exciting young manager Xabi Alonso.

The price Leverkusen will inevitably pay for their surprise success is big names like Tah being targeted by the Bayerns and Barcas of this world, and it now seems a very difficult ask for the German champions to keep him.

Tah has been a key figure in this remarkable Leverkusen story, but at the same time he’ll surely be keen to represent one of the more historic names of European football before his career is done.

The 28-year-old is now surely right at the peak of his powers, so if he doesn’t get his big move now he might not have another chance.

Tah future not decided yet, says Moretto

Discussing Tah’s future, Moretto said: “This week Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah gave an interview to Suddeutsche Zeitung, in which he confirmed that he would not be renewing his contract with die Werkself, after months of links with Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that an agreement on personal terms with the Bavarian side was reached months ago.

“That said, I don’t think Tah’s future is already decided by any means. As he himself admitted, he will be free to decide where to go.

“Barcelona are in the race, as are other clubs. Barcelona already initiated contacts for Tah at the end of this transfer market, and in the coming weeks, will try to see if it is possible for them sign him on a free transfer within their salary limit restrictions.”