Tottenham get injury update on key player ahead of North London derby

Tottenham will face Arsenal in the Premier League next when they resume their season after the international break.

The two teams will face each other at the Tottenham Stadium next in what will be the biggest match of the season for both of them so far.

Ange Postecoglou must be concerned about one of his first team players, who missed the last match with an injury.

Defender Micky van de Ven missed the match against Newcastle United, which Spurs lost 2-1 to Eddie Howe’s team.

However, according to Dr Rajpal Brar, the Dutch defender is working on his fitness and will come back to the team in time to face Arsenal.

He told Tottenham News:

“He injured the knee during a tussle in the Newcastle game and has been making progress since.

“Not exactly sure what the issue is but he was already close prior to the international break and the club were cautious with him – partly due to, as Ange referred, a heavy program following the break where Tottenham matches come thick and fast with multiple of them against top competition.

“I’d expect him back in contention for the game against Arsenal.“

The defender, who picked up the injury in Tottenham’s win against Everton, missed their crucial away fixture at Newcastle United.

With Spurs failing to beat the Magpies and Arsenal only managing to get a draw against Brighton last time out, both the teams will be looking to get back to winning ways and there is no better way to do it than against your biggest rivals.

Tottenham will need defensive stability against Arsenal

Van de Ven’s return will be a huge boost to Spurs and Postecoglou, who might not be too impressed with Radu Dragusin, who started the last match in defender for the north Londoners.

The Dutch defender was named Tottenham’s Player of the Season in 2023-24, showing how quickly he has become a crucial part of the team and he is one of the first names on the team sheet now.

The North London derby comes early this season with the match set to be played on 15th September.

Spurs will be hoping to find some consistency while the Gunners will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.