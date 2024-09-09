Tottenham to add three players to their strongest matchday squad

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been really unlucky with injuries during his time at the club.

Since the moment he joined the club last summer, his tenure at the Tottenham Stadium has been full of fitness issues to his players.

Last season, he had to use players like Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg when all of them were not a part of his plans.

With the club supporting the manager in the transfer market this summer, Spurs have a much better squad compared to last season.

Tottenham have had a disappointing start to the new season with the club winning just one out of their three matches so far and that was against 20th placed Everton.

With the club preparing for the North London derby now, Postecoglou will welcome back three players who were out injured.

According to Football London, Spurs will welcome back Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Van de Ven.

The three players are crucial to the club’s hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Solanke and Van de Ven are both expected to start against the Gunners on the 15th September at the Tottenham Stadium.

It appears that Postecoglou will have his best squad available for the next match and a win against arch rivals Arsenal could kick start their season.