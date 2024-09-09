Video: Ousmane Dembele with a superb goal to double France’s lead against Belgium

Ousmane Dembele has doubled France’s lead with a stunning goal against Belgium in their Nations League Group A2 clash.

The PSG winger received the ball wide, cut inside, and curled a beautiful shot into the far post, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Dembele is having a great game so far. He was also instrumental in France’s first goal, assisting Randal Kolo Muani’s powerful close-range finish earlier in the match.

Watch the goal below:

FRANCE DOUBLES THE LEAD ?? Ousmane Dembélé with a beauty ? pic.twitter.com/fgT681HurV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 9, 2024

France now lead 2-0 in the game, putting them in second place in the group standings with 3 points, while Italy remains in the lead with 6 points.