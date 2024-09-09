Video: What a strike! Fulham star Harry Wilson scores an absolute rocket from long way out for Wales

Fulham FC
Posted by

Fulham’s Welsh star Harry Wilson added another breathtaking strike to his collection of long-range goals as he helped Wales secure a 2-1 victory over Montenegro.

The winger’s venomous left-footed shot from distance found the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance and sending the Cardiff crowd into a frenzy.

The match saw Kieffer Moore open the scoring for Wales early on, but it was Wilson’s second goal that truly lit up the game.

Known for his ability to score from distance, the former Liverpool academy graduate once again demonstrated his exceptional technique, adding to his growing reputation for stunning strikes.

This latest goal is just one of many in Wilson’s highlight reel, as the 27-year-old has consistently shown his knack for scoring from outside the box.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
29-year-old prices himself out of Man United move with €25m demands
West Ham co-chair Karren Brady appears to take swipe at Newcastle owners
Major boost for Tottenham: Arsenal star limps off during international duty just days before North London Derby
More Stories Harry Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.