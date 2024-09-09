Video: What a strike! Fulham star Harry Wilson scores an absolute rocket from long way out for Wales

Fulham’s Welsh star Harry Wilson added another breathtaking strike to his collection of long-range goals as he helped Wales secure a 2-1 victory over Montenegro.

The winger’s venomous left-footed shot from distance found the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance and sending the Cardiff crowd into a frenzy.

The match saw Kieffer Moore open the scoring for Wales early on, but it was Wilson’s second goal that truly lit up the game.

Known for his ability to score from distance, the former Liverpool academy graduate once again demonstrated his exceptional technique, adding to his growing reputation for stunning strikes.

This latest goal is just one of many in Wilson’s highlight reel, as the 27-year-old has consistently shown his knack for scoring from outside the box.

Watch the goal below: