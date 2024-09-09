Watch: 31-year-old footballer gets arrested during match right after scoring the winning goal

Posted by

A footballer was arrested during a match and escorted off the pitch just after he had scored a goal.

This happened during a second-tier Welsh league game between Baglan Dragons and Cwmbran Celtic in the JD Cymru South.

The player, who had come on as a substitute in the 52nd minute with his team trailing 3-1, made an immediate impact by assisting two goals and netting the decisive goal for his side.

However, just moments after his crucial contributions, police arrived on the scene and arrested the 31-year-old player.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Superstar could leave Liverpool in 2025 but “it’s not over” admits Fabrizio Romano
“He’ll make the difference” – New Man Utd signing given approval by Class of 92 star
“Rule him out for the entire month” – Injury expert shares Tottenham injury update

According to The Sun, the player was taken into custody by South Wales Police on suspicion of theft.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the arrest but later revealed that the player had been released without charge following the incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.