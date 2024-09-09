Watch: 31-year-old footballer gets arrested during match right after scoring the winning goal

A footballer was arrested during a match and escorted off the pitch just after he had scored a goal.

This happened during a second-tier Welsh league game between Baglan Dragons and Cwmbran Celtic in the JD Cymru South.

The player, who had come on as a substitute in the 52nd minute with his team trailing 3-1, made an immediate impact by assisting two goals and netting the decisive goal for his side.

However, just moments after his crucial contributions, police arrived on the scene and arrested the 31-year-old player.

Just a casual game in the Welsh leagues. A lad gets subbed on, scores a goal and gets an assist. Then gets arrested in the 85th minute. Only in south wales ??? pic.twitter.com/ACk9mCjTX3 — Jac??????? (@LFCTJG) September 7, 2024

According to The Sun, the player was taken into custody by South Wales Police on suspicion of theft.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the arrest but later revealed that the player had been released without charge following the incident.