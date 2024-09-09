West Ham handed January spending warning after eventful summer

West Ham United had an eventful transfer window and they have improved their squad greatly.

The Hammers have brought in multiple quality signings like Max Kilman, Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, and Niclas Fullkrug.

However, their substantial net spend means that they will not be able to spend freely during the January transfer window. According to West Ham insider Sean Whetstone, they will have to be mindful of their business in the winter market.

He wrote on X: “West Ham transfer spend of £122m over the summer with £40m of sales outbound left a net spend of £82m. The summer net spend will mean there be limited funds in January for Julen Lopetegui & Tim Steidten and £34m is already committed for next summer’s transfer budget for Jean-Clair Todibo after just five appearances for his obligation to buy.”

West Ham could still use a couple of quality additions and it will be interesting to see if they can exploit the free agent and the loan market to improve their squad.

The Hammers will be expected to finish in the European positions this season and they will be expected to do well in the cup competitions as well. Julen Lopetegui has been backed significantly in the market and he will need to deliver on the pitch now.

West Ham have been competing in the European competition for the last two seasons and they won the Conference League under David Moyes. Lopetegui will be expected to improve on that. There is no doubt that he is a quality manager who is capable of succeeding at the London club. In addition to that, he has a better squad at his disposal as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to dip into the transfer market in January.