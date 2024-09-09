West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady appears to have taken a swipe at Newcastle United’s Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners.

Although Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi recently left, PIF remain in charge at St. James’ Park, continuing a project that has thus far yielded a 2022/23 EFL Cup final and a berth in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

However, Newcastle aren’t the only sporting project for PIF, who are the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alongside winning the right to host the 2034 World Cup, PIF have also ploughed money into the Saudi Pro League.

Their funding has helped bring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane into the league, among a host of other star names.

Even so, the league still struggles to attract crowds not only on TV, but also in stadiums, with many teams only boasting modest followings.

Brady critical of PIF – “You can’t just beat that with mountains of money

Brady travelled to the Middle East earlier this year to look for extra investment in West Ham.

However, the 55-year-old doesn’t appear scared to speak her mind when it comes to the Saudi football project.

In fact, Brady is certain the Pro League will never catch up to the Premier League in terms of quality or prestige.

“An average Pro League crowd is about 8,000,” she wrote in The Sun.

“Yet the Saudi Public Investment Fund has spent prodigiously on many sports in continuing efforts to improve its worldwide reputation.

“Yes, the state has zillions to throw at sport and football in particular.

“In contrast, England has huge crowds, competitive leagues, a decent infrastructure, top teams and players, high wages and tradition.

“The Prem also looks after the whole pyramid — giving away about 20 per cent of its income to the EFL, WSL, PFA, FA and grassroots football. You can’t beat that with just mountains of money.”