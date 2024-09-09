West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek asked Czech Republic manager Ivan Hasek to wait outside the dressing room while he berated his teammates following their 4-1 humiliation against Georgia.

The Czechs were humiliated in their UEFA Nations League B Group 1 opener against Euro 2024 surprise package Georgia.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Kochorashvili fired Georgia into a 66th-minute 4-0 lead in Tbilisi.

Viktoria Plzen midfielder Lukas Kalvach was able to pull a goal back for the visitors but it proved scant consolation on an embarrassing night for the Czech Republic — who also suffered Euro 2024 disappointment over the summer, exiting at the group stage with just one point.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek dresses down Czech teammates

According to a report from Sportweb, Czech Republic captain Soucek asked manager Hasek to wait outside the dressing room while he let his teammates know exactly what he thought of their performance.

Soucek himself hinted that such a meeting took place during his post-match interview.

“A big but short speech took place. We still have a lot to say, because we cannot play for the Czech national team like this,” Soucek said (via GIVEMESPORT).

The 211-time West Ham star added: “Other boys also had something to say to the team. Say your opinion on how to play for the national team. Mistakes can be made, but the second thing is responsibility and doing your best, which is an obligation.