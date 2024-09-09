Manchester United discussed possible transfer swoop for top Liverpool target

Manchester United reportedly had some fleeting discussions over the summer about the possibility of a move for alternative midfield targets such as Martin Zubimendi before prioritising Manuel Ugarte.

Zubimendi was notably a top target for Liverpool before he somewhat surprisingly turned them down, according to Relevo‘s report at the time, and now the Manchester Evening News claim that Man Utd considered the Spain international as an option as well.

The report also mentions former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as someone the Red Devils looked at, but Ugarte was seemingly always the top priority, and that’s who ended up joining them in the end.

We’re yet to see the Uruguay international in action for United since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but he looks like a potentially important addition, with Casemiro in dire form in the team’s last game, a 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Liverpool.

Zubimendi transfer: Will we ever see him in the Premier League?

Zubimendi is a quality player, as he’s shown with his performances in La Liga, the Champions League, and with the Spanish national team at Euro 2024, so why haven’t we seen him make a big move yet?

The 25-year-old is clearly good enough to play at the very highest level, but it seems he’s also perfectly happy and settled at his current club.

In a way, it’s refreshing in the modern game to see a player showing commitment to their team, even if they have bigger opportunities elsewhere to perhaps win more trophies and make more money.

At the same time, though, Zubimendi might well look back later on his career and live to regret it if he doesn’t challenge himself at a big club like Liverpool or United, where he could surely have a positive impact in the biggest matches and earn himself some medals in the coming years.