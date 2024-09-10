Reliable journalist provides Liverpool fans with positive news regarding key star’s fitness

Liverpool fans have received good news on Tuesday as it has been reported that key man Alexis Mac Allister is fit enough to start Argentina’s match with Colombia after injury worries appeared last week.

The 2024 Copa America champions returned to action on Thursday night following their success over the summer in front of their home fans at River Plate’s El Monumental and remain top of South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifying table after defeating Chile 3-0.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring on the night but the midfielder’s match didn’t all go to plan as the 25-year-old picked up an abductor injury.

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, the World Cup winner suffered some discomfort in his abductor and trained separately from the rest of the Argentina squad until Tuesday.

Despite the midfielder’s fitness concerns, Gaston Edul has confirmed that the Liverpool man is fit and ready to start against Colombia on Tuesday, posting a picture of the Argentina star with the caption “titular”, which translates to starter in English.

This will come as brilliant news for Liverpool fans as they expect Mac Allister to line up in red when Arne Slot’s men take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool will be relieved upon hearing Alexis Mac Allister news

Mac Allister has been a key man for Liverpool since arriving from Brighton last summer and that has not changed under Arne Slot as the World Cup winner has started in every game for the Reds this season.

That is expected to continue against Nottingham Forest on Saturday as the Merseyside club look to continue their 100 per cent start to the season.

If Liverpool are to go all the way to the 2024/25 Premier League title they will need to keep the likes of Mac Allister fit, hence why there was so much concern from fans when hearing about his fitness issues whilst away with his country.