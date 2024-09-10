Man United could be ready to sell major Ten Hag signing for huge loss next year

Manchester United could reportedly sell Antony next year, but would likely require a fee of around £32.5m to let the Brazilian winger go.

This is according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, which also states that Man Utd don’t currently look set to allow Antony to join Fenerbahce, who are perhaps not pursuing the former Ajax man as strongly as some other reports have suggested.

Antony looked an exciting young talent at Ajax and many Red Devils fans will have been delighted when he first made the move to Old Trafford, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to his potential at all.

It’s not quite clear what’s gone wrong for Antony, but at this stage it seems hard to imagine he’s going to be able to turn things around, so even if United are going to make a huge loss on Antony, it might be their only option.

The 24-year-old cost as much as €100m for MUFC to sign from Ajax two years ago (as per the MEN report), but now a fee of £32.5m doesn’t actually look too bad for a player whose value has tumbled significantly, and who it’s hard to imagine attracting much interest.

Antony transfer just one of many Man Utd failures

After similar struggles for big names like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez at Man Utd, we’re now seeing Antony going down a similar route.

So many big names have come in for big money and failed to deliver for the club, and a few of those were able to rebuild their careers after leaving Old Trafford.

Perhaps Antony can do the same, but for now he’s surely set to warm the bench for a while longer, with youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, signed at a fraction of the cost, now ahead of him in the pecking order, and deservedly so.