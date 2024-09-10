Arsenal transfer target is not interested in a January move to Emirates Stadium

Arsenal were expected to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window but Mikel Arteta decided to show faith in his current attackers.

The Gunners added David Raya, Mikel Merino, Neto and Riccardo Calafiori to their squad.

Kai Havertz has lead the attack for the Gunners this season and he has looked impressive once again.

Apart from him, Arteta has the options to use Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in attack.

One of the players that Arsenal were linked with all summer was Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Football Insider, the Swedish attacker has no intention to leave Sporting in January, with both Arsenal and Chelsea interested in his services.

The Premier League clubs could force the situation though, if they activate his release clause of £84million.

Gyokeres scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 Liga Portugal matches last season.

He has started the new season in the same form he ended the last season, with seven goals and one assist in just four Liga Portugal matches.

As per the sources, the striker is settled in Portugal right now and would not be in favour of a move in the middle of the season.

The striker has four years remaining in his contract at the club but with interest increasing every month in his services after his impressive performances, a big move away from the Portuguese club is not far away.

Arsenal could face competition from Chelsea to sign Gyokeres

Despite Arsenal attackers doing well at the moment, they may step into the market again for a prolific striker if they want to topple the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League.

Gyokeres will be ready to move next summer and the Gunners already know how much they will be required to pay to sign him.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea will decide regarding their striker position after losing out on the signing of Victor Osimhen.

They could be involved in a competition with Arsenal to sign Gyokeres next year.