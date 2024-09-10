Noni Madueke says he is ‘really proud of himself’ after making his senior England debut on Tuesday.

Madueke came off the bench in the second half and quickly provided an assist for Harry Kane as the Bayern Munich striker scored his second of the night to make it 2-0 against Finland in the UEFA Nations League.

It was Madeueke’s first taste of senior international football following a run of 40 caps across various youth levels for England, across which he scored 13 goals.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Chelsea at the start of this season, scoring four goals in four games across all competitions, including netting a hat-trick in a 6-2 win away at Wolves.

In just 24 minutes on the pitch at Wembley, Madueke attempted three shots and had eight touches in the opposition box, aside from his aforementioned assist.

Chelsea star Madueke reacts to England debut

Speaking after the match, Madueke expressed his pride in making his senior international debut and is now looking forward to carrying this confidence back into club football with Chelsea.

“It was great to make my first appearance for the national team and I am really proud of myself,” the former PSV forward told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It has been a great week, the boys are great and the staff and players have made me feel welcome.

“It tried to go out there and be direct and cause problems. I got an assist for Harry on his 100th appearance – it can’t get much better than that. It is fitting that Harry got both goals – it is his night.

“It is fun to work with Harry because if you give him the ball in the box he is going to get you an assist – Stonesy [John Stones] has been great with me and Dec [Rice], Jack [Grealish] – it is a great group of lads.

“I cannot wait to get back to Chelsea and to keep performing.”