Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is expected to leave the club this summer.

The transfer window in Greece closes on Wednesday and Chelsea are in talks with AEK Athens over a move for the player. According to a report from the Athletic, Chelsea have intensified talks with the Greek outfit over the sale of the striker and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement.

The Blues paid around £8.4 million to sign the player in January 2023, and they will be hoping to recoup most of that. The report states that Chelsea are hoping to sell the player for a smaller fee upfront, but they could make a profit on the player if the add-ons are triggered in the near future.

David Datro Fofana needs to leave Chelsea

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the London club and he needs to leave in order to play more often. A move to AEK Athens would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. They will be able to give him an extended run in the starting lineup and the 21-year-old will be able to get his career back on track with regular first team action.

He needs to play every week at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. The player was on loan at Burnley last season and there is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in Greece as well.

Fofana is still only 21 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the Greek outfit. Furthermore, he is likely to be available for a reasonable price and the transfer could look like a bargain in the long term.