Next week huge for Chelsea’s future amid ownership unrest

Next week could be huge for the future of Chelsea Football Club as the Premier League outfit could take a big step towards building a new stadium and leaving Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ current ownership group are desperate to increase the number of fans that can watch the London team play each week as the English giants would easily sell more than the 42,000 Stamford Bridge holds.

Ideally, Chelsea would redevelop their historic ground but it is difficult given its proximity to a tube line. Staying at Stamford Bridge has not been ruled out either as it could be built up stand by stand, however, that would take a long time and require the club to find a temporary home for years.

The alternative is building a new stadium and according to The Guardian, Chelsea have held talks about moving to Earls Court as they seek a resolution to their plans for a bigger ground.

Discussions have been held with Transport for London (TfL), one of the partners that looks after the Earls Court site; however, the Earl’s Court Development Committee (ECDC) wants to build a mixed-use development and no football stadium is included in its master plan, which is due to be presented next week to Hammersmith and Fulham council and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council.

Should the ECDC be granted planning permission, that would place a major obstacle in Chelsea’s way, therefore, next week is a big one for the future of the Premier League club.

Chelsea owners eager to increase stadium capacity

Chelsea’s owners are desperate to get the capacity to watch the Premier League club increased as it will bring in more revenue every year. Out of the English top flight’s “Big Six” teams, the West London outfit has the fewest number of home fans watching them.

Tottenham have built a new stadium in recent years, while both Liverpool and Man City have redeveloped their grounds.

This could be crucial for Chelsea to compete at the highest level in the future, hence why the club is desperate to get their plans underway.

This news comes amid unrest at Stamford Bridge as owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are trying to force each other out of the Premier League giants. Their relationship is believed to have completely broken down and are ready to buy each other’s shares in Chelsea.

Clearlake have the upper hand in the battle as they own 61.54% of the Blues, while the remaining 38.46% is split between businessmen Todd Boehly, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss.