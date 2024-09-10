Chelsea midfielder not in Enzo Maresca’s plans is being targeted by European club

Chelsea midfielder is being targeted by a Turkish club ahead of their transfer deadline on Friday.

The Premier League transfer window is closed already but the players can leave to join Turkish clubs, who can sign players till the 13th of September.

The Blues have gone through a major overhaul of the squad this summer with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and many others leaving the club.

Another player who could head out of Stamford Bridge soon is midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

According to TEAMtalk, Galatasaray are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has not played a single minute this season and he is way down the pecking order under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The midfielder featured regularly for the Blues at the start of last season under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, after suffering an injury, he lost his place in the side and since then he has been in and out of the team.

The Blues would not stand in his way but the Turkish club would have to convince the player to make a move to Galatasaray.

It all depends on the midfielder’s choices now, whether he is willing to wait for his chance at Stamford Bridge or he wants first team action straight away.

Carney Chukwuemeka should fight for a place at Chelsea

His talent and quality can be useful for Chelsea this season, with the club also involved in the Conference League.

The manager will be using his fringe players in the earlier stages of the Conference League and he could hand the midfielder playing time in those matches.

For the move to happen, talks will have to take place soon as Galatasaray do not have long left to complete the transfer.