Report: Chelsea plotting stunning swoop to bring English star back to the club

Chelsea were heavily involved in the summer transfer window to overhaul their squad.

New manager Enzo Maresca made sure he strengthens all the positions in the squad ahead of what could be a crucial season for the Blues as they aim to find their way back to the Champions League again.

Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and many more joined the Maresca revolution at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Following the departure of experienced defender Thiago Silva at the end of last season, the Blues added defensive cover by signing Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, the Blues are now targeting a move for another defensive player, who left them back in 2021.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea are planning are surprising move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The defender has impressed some of the biggest Premier League clubs with his performances for the Eagles and the England national team.

The centre-back was one of England’s best players at Euro 2024 this summer and that attracted the attention of Newcastle United, who made several moves to sign the defender but failed to sign him in the end.

Newcastle United made a £70m offer to Palace, which the south Londoners rejected.

The player has two years remaining in his current deal at Selhurst Park and as per the report, he is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Liverpool and Manchester City have also been named as admirers of the talented defender, and with Newcastle retaining interest in him and Chelsea joining the race as well, he could force a bidding war among some of the biggest clubs in England.

Chelsea have too many options in defense at the moment

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have started the season as Chelsea’s first choice centre-backs.

Maresca has many options in this position, with Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badisashile all waiting to get their chance.

Signing a defender, and someone as expensive as Guehi, will only make sense if the Blues are willing to offload a defender.

It remains to be seen if the west Londoners will make a move for Guehi in January next year or after the end of this season.

Chelsea’s huge squad will have to be trimmed down further if they go ahead with the potential signing of Guehi next year.