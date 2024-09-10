Danny Rose has revealed Tottenham Hotspur players used to be ‘laughed at’ by England teammates regarding their wages.

Rose recently called time on an impressive career that saw him play 214 times for Spurs across all competitions, as well as representing the likes of Sunderland, Newcastle and Watford.

Of course, Rose was also a regular for England between 2014 and 2019 — at which point he was counted among the best left-backs in the Premier League — playing at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup with the Three Lions.

However, despite his high standing in the game at the time, it became clear to Rose during an England training camp that he and his Tottenham teammates weren’t quite getting paid at the same level as other Three Lions stars.

That was the source of plenty of amusement for Rose’s international colleagues.

Rose reveals Tottenham stars teased by England teammates over wages

“When we would go away with England, the lads would laugh at us at what we’re being paid. And I have one friend who was at another club,” Rose told the In The Zone podcast (via Football.London).

“I remember one season where West Brom were fighting relegation while we were near the top and some of their players were on more than what we were on. That wasn’t right. With Spurs and win bonuses, you had to win by at least a couple of goals to get a bonus from it.

“At the time, I don’t regret saying anything about it because it was the truth but now I think the lads are being paid appropriately.”