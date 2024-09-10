Report suggests £68m-rated attacker could be a target for Liverpool if key star leaves in 2025

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

His contract with the club expires in 2025, and they have not been able to secure an extension with him yet. The two parties are yet to open talks over a contract extension, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

According to a report from Liverpool Echo, the Reds could look to move for the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze if the Egyptian international decides to move on. The England international has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months and he could be available for a fee of around £68 million in 2025 because of a release clause in his contract.

Eberechi Eze to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool?

The report from Liverpool Echo suggests that he could be on Liverpool’s radar if Salah leaves the club next summer. He has proven himself in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for Liverpool. He is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as in the central attacking midfield role. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and he will look to compete at the highest level. Joining a club like Liverpool would be ideal for him. He would get to play regularly in Europe, and he will be a part of a team that is capable of winning trophies regularly as well.

Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.