Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell reach agreement that Newcastle fans will love

Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell have Newcastle United’s frustrating summer transfer window behind them to push the club forward, according to reports.

The Magpies endured a disappointing market, with William Osula and Lloyd Kelly the club’s only outfield signings, not including making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent.

Newcastle were linked with several high-profile names throughout the summer, most prominently Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi. However, after seeing multiple bids turned down, their efforts ultimately went unrewarded.

There was further upheaval as Amanda Staveley departed the club, while Mitchell arrived as the new sporting director.

Some reports suggested that, after the summer, Howe and Mitchell were at odds over Newcastle failing to land their big targets. Some pundits have even suggested they could lose their manager, with Howe linked to the England job.

“It’s fascinating what’s going on at Newcastle, at this moment in time,” said former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton. “From the outside, and I am not on the inside at Newcastle, if I am a Newcastle fan, then there are alarm bells ringing.

“He (Howe) seems to make Marc Guehi his number one target. They didn’t get that over the line. He spoke about concerns in the summer that they weren’t in alignment, the club hierarchy and Eddie Howe.

“It wouldn’t be a great surprise to see Eddie Howe as the next England manager. Newcastle fans must be concerned. What happens next at Newcastle?”

Howe and Mitchell ready to work together at Newcastle

Now, however, it looks like Howe and Mitchell are preparing to make things work for the good of Newcastle.

According to The Telegraph, the pair have ‘got to know each other’ in recent weeks and are now ready to put previous issues ‘behind them’.

“Both men know where they stand with each other now,” a ‘well-placed source’ told The Telegraph. “There have been no arguments in the last few weeks.

“They have got to know each other and the way they both want to work and whatever issues there have been are behind them.”

On the pitch, Newcastle are unbeaten after three Premier League games, taking seven points, while they’re through to the third round of the EFL Cup, where they’ll face AFC Wimbledon.