England continued their perfect start to their UEFA Nations League B campaign with a 2-0 victory over Finland at Wembley on Tuesday.

Celebrating becoming just the 10th player to reach 100 caps for England, Harry Kane proved the difference with two goals to extend his record to 68 strikes — 15 clear of Wayne Rooney in second.

It probably should have been a bigger winning margin for England as the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka terrorised the Finland defence throughout.

But the visitors can thank Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky for keeping the score down, with the 34-year-old making no fewer than six excellent saves.

Here are the full England player ratings from Tuesday night as Lee Carsley made it two out of two as interim manager.

England player ratings vs Finland (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford – 6/10 – Almost got caught out on the ball by Teemu Pukki but it wasn’t in a too dangerous area. Barely had anything else to do.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9/10 – Created a match-high five chances and was by far England’s best passer of the ball, splitting the Finland defence at will. Set up Kane’s first and set Madueke away for the second. A creative masterclass.

Ezri Konsa – 6/10 – Wasn’t called into action too many times but got the job done when required. Came off just after the hour mark after picking up a knock. Hopefully just a precaution.

John Stones – 6/10 – Like Konsa, Stones didn’t have a great deal to do defensively but looked assured. Used the ball well.

Rico Lewis – 8/10 – Very composed and active with the ball and pushed forward well to support the England attack.

Declan Rice – 7/10 – Kept England ticking with his quick passing while always making himself available for his teammates.

Angel Gomes – 8/10 – The odd sloppy pass aside, this was an excellent first England start for Gomes, who was busy in midfield and had more touches (130) than any other player.

Jack Grealish – 7/10 – Won seven of his eight ground duels, which included two dribbles. Tidy with the ball and created a couple of decent openings.

Anthony Gordon – 7/10 – Plenty of bright moments, especially early on, and tested Hradecky with a decent effort after the break. Still needs to find consistency across a full match.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 – Enjoyed a great spell midway through the first half, but tired a little after the break. Arsenal fans will be glad to see him rested in the final stages with the North London derby looming.

Harry Kane – 9/10 – A wonderful way to celebrate his 100th England cap, scoring twice to extend his lead as the top marksman in Three Lions history. Chipped in with his usual dose of creativity to complete what was a rejuvenated performance from the Bayern Munich man.

Substitutes:

Levi Colwill (61′, for Konsa) – 6/10 – Picked up where Konsa left off, not worked defensively.

Noni Madueke (66′, for Saka) – 8/10 – A man in form right now and justified his opportunity in this international break with an assist for Kane shortly after coming on. Looked lively throughout.

Eberechi Eze (66′, for Gordon) – 7/10 – Picked up some excellent positions and had the Finland defence worried but was a little wasteful.

Marc Guehi (79′, for Stones) – 6/10 – Like the rest of the centre-backs who played on Tuesday, Guehi’s job was primarily a ball-playing one under very little pressure.

Jarrod Bowen (79′, for Kane) – 7/10 – Completed three dribbles in just 11 minutes and looked dangerous.