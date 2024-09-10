Former Chelsea & Liverpool star makes shock return to English football after 6 years away

Victor Moses has made a shock return to English football, signing for Championship side Luton Town on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played for an English side since turning out for Chelsea in 2018 at the end of a nine-year stay at Stamford Bridge that yielded 128 games, as well as Premier League, Europa League (x2) and FA Cup medals.

Moses — who has also turned out for the likes of Wigan, Stoke, West Ham and Crystal Palace in England — spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan at Liverpool, playing 22 times across all competitions and helping the Reds finish second in the Premier League.

After falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, Moses embarked on a series of loans to Fenerbahce, Inter and Spartak Moscow, finally settling at the latter on a permanent basis in 2021 until his contract expired over the summer.

Ex-Chelsea forward Moses returns to English football

A 38-time Nigeria international who represented England across various youth levels, Moses has finally returned back to these shores on a free transfer to Luton.

The Hatters were relegated from the Premier League last season and have taken just one point from their first four Championship games this campaign.

Manager Rob Edwards says Moses’ versatility was a big draw to his signature, with the veteran able to play as a winger, wing-back or through the middle.

“Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while,” said Edwards (via talkSPORT). “He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us.

“He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten.

“He’s played for so many different clubs in different ways and shapes, and under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’s someone who can provide some really good competition for us.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him and expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start the games straight away.

“He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit, he’s able to come in and affect it now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.”

Moses added: “I’m looking forward to it.

“I had a few offers from Europe, but I said to my agent that I set my mind on staying over here, and here we are. I’m very pleased and honoured to be at this club and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I spoke to Rob before I came, I spoke to the directors and they told me the plan and the history of the club, and I just want to be part of the success.

“I want to come here and enjoy my football, work hard for the club and for the team, and get back to where we belong in the Premier League.”