Video: Finland show their class as Harry Kane receives 100th England cap

England’s Harry Kane was presented with a golden cap on Tuesday night to celebrate the striker making his 100th appearance for his country against Finland at Wembley.

The Bayern Munich star is one of the best players England has ever produced and that is backed up by his sensational goal record. Across the 562 club matches he has featured in throughout his career, the 31-year-old has netted 353 times alongside a further 91 assists.

For his national team, Kane is England’s all-time top scorer with 66 goals in 99 international games and his achievements with the Three Lions continued on Tuesday as the former Tottenham star received his 100th cap.

Kane is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since Wayne Rooney reached the milestone in November 2014 and the forward’s achievement was celebrated at Wembley ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League clash with Finland.

The 31-year-old was presented with his 100th cap by Premier League legend Frank Lampard and Finland also showed their class by offering the England captain a bouquet of flowers.

This was a special moment in the career of Kane and he will want to celebrate it the way he knows best, by netting a goal in front of the Wembley crowd.

Watch: England captain Harry Kane presented with 100th cap by Frank Lampard