Former Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring form in the Major League Soccer.

The 33-year-old currently plays for MLS side DC United and he has been outstanding for them this season.

The Belgian striker has scored 17 goals in 23 league games in 2024 and he is currently leading the MLS Golden Boot race ahead of the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Aston Villa decided to get rid of the striker in 2015 and he was an outstanding player for them back then. However, his time at clubs like Liverpool has not worked out and he finds himself in the MLS now.

The 33-year-old is currently outperforming the likes of Ollie Watkins as well. Benteke averages 0.79 goals per game this season, whereas Watkins’ average was 0.53 last season, according to FBref.

The Aston Villa striker has been outstanding since his move to the West Midlands club from Brentford. He helped the West Midlands club secure Champions League qualification last season and he has been a consistent performer for them.

Aston Villa are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and it remains to be seen whether Watkins can help them put on strong performances in the European competitions.

Even though the Belgian striker is scoring a lot more regularly compared to Watkins, the two players cannot be compared simply because of the difficulty levels in the Premier League and the MLS. Watkins is competing at a far higher level and his performances are a lot more impressive.

However, Benteke’s resurgence is certainly impressive and the Aston Villa fans will be delighted to see him enjoying his football once again.