Former Leeds star set to join Euro outfit after leaving them this summer

Liam Cooper has now agreed to join CSKA Sofia on a free transfer.

The experienced defender left Leeds United upon the expiry of his contract and he has now agreed to join the Bulgarian club on a free transfer, as per Beren Cross.

The defender has completed his medical in the United Kingdom over the last few days and he will look to get his playing career back on track with his new club now.

The 33-year-old defender was a very useful player for Leeds United and he will be expected to make an immediate impact at CSKA Sofia now.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to succeed in the Bulgarian league and he could be a key player at his new club.

Signing him on a free transfer could represent an excellent bargain for the Bulgarian outfit. The defender has the quality and the experience to thrive in the Bulgarian league and he will look to make an instant impact.

Apparently, Leeds were keen to keep him at the club and offered him a contract extension. However, the two parties never really reached an agreement. He could have been a useful squad player for them.

If he had stayed at Leeds, Cooper would have struggled for regular game time.

The defender is in the twilight stages of his career and he should look to play regularly. Therefore, the decision to move to CSKA Sofia seems like a wise one.

Apart from his qualities as a defender, his experience and leadership skills to prove to be invaluable additions to the CSKA Sofia dressing room. Cooper could certainly prove to be a major bargain for them if he manages to adapt to the Bulgarian league quickly. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in Bulgaria.