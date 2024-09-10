Galatasaray launch late bid for West Ham player who has started all 3 PL games this season

Galatasaray have launched a last-minute bid to sign West Ham United left-back Emerson, according to reports. 

The Turkish champions signed Ismail Jacobs from Monaco over the summer on loan with an obligation to buy. However, the Senegal international is their only natural option at left-back at the moment.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Sabah (via Sport Witness), Galatasaray have highlighted Emerson as their latest target after a push for Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne failed.

Galatasaray make ambitious push for West Ham star Emerson

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 20: Emerson Palmieri of West Ham United in action during a Pre-Season Friendly match between Dagenham & Redbridge and West Ham United at Chigwell Construction Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Any move for Emerson will be difficult.

First of all, Galatasaray only have until Friday to get the deal over the line before the Turkish transfer window closes. But then there’s also the small matter of trying to convince West Ham to sell.

Emerson has started all three of the Hammers’ Premier League games so far this season, while also appearing off the bench in their 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

The 30-year-old — who is capped 30 times for Italy and helped them win Euro 2020 — is under contract at the London Stadium until 2026, with West Ham holding the option for a further year.

With that in mind, they are under no pressure to sell and may well be very reluctant to let Emerson leave given that would leave them Aaron Cresswell as their only remaining natural left-back.

Unlike Galatasaray, West Ham have no way of finding a replacement with the English transfer window shut, unless they dip into the free agent market.

