Euro outfit plotting late move for £8.5m-rated versatile Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has been linked with a move away from the north London club in recent weeks.

It appears that Turkish outfit Galatasaray would be willing to provide him with an exit route. According to a report from Takvim, they are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit and they have identified the 31-year-old Welsh international as a potential target.

The defender is reportedly valued at €10 million (£8.5m) and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish giants are ready to pay up. It is a reasonable amount of money to pay for a player of his quality and experience.

Davies will provide cover in the left-back position as well as in the central defensive areas. He has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years, and there is no doubt that he could be a quality acquisition for the Turkish club as well.

A move to Turkey could be ideal for Davies at this stage of his career. He needs to play regularly and Galatasaray will be able to provide him with that platform. He is unlikely to start games for Tottenham this season, and it would be ideal for him to move on. The window in Turkey closes on 13th September and the Turkish side will be hoping to get a deal done before that.

Ben Davies could be available for a nominal price

Tottenham are unlikely to demand a premium for a player who is surplus to requirements and Galatsaray must take advantage of the situation and secure his signature. Even though he is 31, Davies has a few years left at the top level and he could be a very useful player for the Turkish club in the coming seasons.

A move to Turkey will be an exciting challenge for the experienced defender at this stage of his career and he will look to prove himself in a foreign league now.