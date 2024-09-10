Harry Kane admitted being doubted made him hungry to prove people wrong after winning his 100th England cap against Finland on Tuesday night.

Kane was presented with a golden cap to commemorate his achievement before the game and he marked his special night in typical fashion.

Donning gold boots for the occasion Kane scored two second half goals, the first a superb strike, which went in off the underside of the crossbar and the second a brilliant first time finish.

Kane hungry to prove people wrong

It was a difficult summer for England’s leading goalscorer, who struggled at the Euros and his performances came in for criticism with a lot of people suggesting he should be dropped.

Kane was subbed in a number of games including the final against Spain and clearly wasn’t himself at the tournament.

However, speaking after his 100th cap he revealed being doubted made him hungry to prove people wrong and he looked back to his best against Finland.

“It was a big night for me, really proud,” he told ITV Sport.

“I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong. I always back myself to score goals and I am excited for the future.

“Trent backed up with another great performance. We always looked like the team who would break the deadlock. We spoke about being ruthless but in these games you have to keep knocking on the door and you will get your reward.

“The manager has come in with a great energy, talks a lot of about freedom and attacking and hurting the teams. Of course there is a room for improvement, but a great start for him.”

Kane’s two goals took to his total to 68 for the Three Lions and the striker will be hoping for another successful season for club and country and a chance to win his first silverware.