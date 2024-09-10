(Video) Harry Kane fires England ahead on his special night with unstoppable strike

Harry Kane has given England the lead against Finland at Wembley on his 100th cap for the Three Lions with a brilliant strike.

Kane was presented with a golden cap to honour his achievement before the game and the Bayern Munich man thought he had given England the lead in the first half but it was ruled out for offside.

England’s leading scorer, wearing gold boots to mark the occasion wasn’t to be denied on his big night as he unleashed a brilliant strike from just inside the box which went in off the underside of the crossbar just before the hour mark.

The technique from the England captain was brilliant and the way the ball dipped made his strike unstoppable.

The goal was Kane’s 67th for his country and further extends his lead as England’s all time leading scorer.

Watch Kane score on his 100th England cap

 

