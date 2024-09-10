“Other clubs…” – New Juventus signing drops hint following Liverpool transfer links

New Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has spoken about his decision to join the club in the summer transfer window just gone, hinting that he had other offers as well.

The Netherlands international looks an exciting signing for Juve after he shone at previous club Atalanta, and it will be interesting to see if he made the right choice to continue his career in Serie A.

Koopmeiners was also linked with Liverpool on numerous occasions by Gazzetta dello Sport and Team Talk, but it seems the player himself was always making Juventus his priority destination.

See below for quotes on this from Koopmeiners, as reported on X by Fabrizio Romano…

?????? Teun Koopmeiners: “Maybe yes, other clubs were interested in me this summer… but I was only interested in Juventus”. pic.twitter.com/GFUGaQk7Hu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2024

Liverpool could have done with a new signing in midfield this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi also notably a top target for the Reds before he rejected them, as reported by Spanish outlet Relevo.

LFC spent big money on new midfielders last summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

In truth, it’s not clear if it would have been such a good move to bring in yet another similar player, but Koopmeiners may also have looked like the kind of opportunity that would have been hard to turn down.

Either way, it didn’t happen for them and Koopmeiners is now a Juventus player, and the 26-year-old should be a fine addition alongside other new faces like Douglas Luiz.