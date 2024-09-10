Lee Carsley delivers honest update on Ben White’s England future

England’s interim manager Lee Carsley has revealed he’s not talking to Ben White as the Arsenal star has asked not to be contacted. 

Carsley oversaw a 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night, as England backed up their win against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Harry Kane stole the show on his 100th cap as he scored both goals in the second half, the first a superb strike which went in off the underside of the crossbar and the second a brilliant first time finish.

Carsley not speaking to White

Carsley called up a number of debutants to his first squad and Angel Gomes made his first start against Finland, whilst Noni Madueke made his England debut and grabbed the assist for Kane’s second goal.

It was refreshing to see some new faces and it very much feels like the beginning of a new era, although tougher tasks lie ahead.

However, rather than the players who were there, Carsley was once again asked about Arsenal ace White and made it clear the defender had asked not to be contacted.

Ben White in action for England.
White hasn’t been named in an England squad since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I’ve not planned to [speak to White], no,” he told reporters.

“We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that’s eligible to play for England is in with a chance.

“As far as I’m aware, he has asked to be not contacted.”

Despite impressing for Arsenal over the last two seasons White hasn’t been in an England squad since the Qatar World Cup in 2022, which he left midway through due to “personal reasons.”

The 26-year-old currently has four caps but at this stage it appears he’s not interested in adding to that total, and it remains to be seen if he decides to change his mind in regards to England selection.

