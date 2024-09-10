Manor Solomon featured heavily for Israel during the international break in what could prove to be a boost for Leeds United.

The 25-year-old completed a loan move to Elland Road from Tottenham during the summer to help Daniel Farke rejuvenate his attack after the sales of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

But Solomon doesn’t exactly arrive in Yorkshire match fit having played just 30 games across the last two seasons combined for Fulham and Tottenham.

In fact, as per Transfermarkt’s data, Solomon missed 17 matches for Fulham during the 2022/23 campaign due to knee surgery, while he played just six times and missed 33 matches for Spurs last term thanks to a meniscus injury.

Solomon played 82 minutes and set up Mateo Joseph’s opening goal on his debut as Leeds beat Hull 2-0 just before the international break.

That was a promising outing, but the most important thing now for Solomon is that he gets as many minutes as possible.

That’s the view of Yorkshire Evening Post writer Joe Donnohue, who cites the brutal Championship schedule as the reason Solomon needs ‘greater rhythm and physical preparedness’.

Solomon looking sharp for Leeds after international break

Solomon played 170 of 180 minutes as Israel embarked on their UEFA Nations League A campaign during this international break.

Israel lost both matches but did come up against elite opposition, with Belgium and Italy winning 3-1 and 2-1, respectively.

New Israel boss Ben Shimon sees Solomon as a central figure in his plans with the national team, which include qualifying for a major tournament for the first time since the 1970 World Cup.

“Manor will have a central role in helping us reach the places I want, hope, and dream of,” he said (via Yorkshire Evening Post).

Upon Solomon’s return to club duties, Leeds United host promotion rivals Burnley on Saturday.