Video: Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch produces insane pass vs Germany, his transformation is real

Ryan Gravenberch’s incredible start to the season continued on Tuesday night as the Liverpool star produced some incredible moments during the Netherlands’ Nations League clash with Germany. 

The midfielder has been a player transformed under the guidance of new Reds boss Arne Slot following some tough years in the Dutch talent’s career since leaving Ajax in 2022.

Gravenberch has starred in Liverpool’s opening three Premier League games and has taken his club form into the international break. The 22-year-old assisted the Netherlands’ opening goal against Germany on Tuesday and that was before he produced one of the passes of the season so far.

The midfielder embraced his inner Trent Alexander-Arnold as he played an insane long-ball forward but unfortunately for the player, it didn’t result in a goal.

Watch: Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch produces insane pass vs Germany

Pictures by NPO 3. 

