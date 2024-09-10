Rafael van der Vaart left stunned by “beautiful” play from Liverpool star

The Netherlands drew their UEFA Nations League clash 2-2 with Germany on Tuesday night and the match saw a beautiful pass produced by Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch, which received high praise from former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart.

The 22-year-old has been a player transformed this season under the leadership of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot as the Dutch star has impressed across the Reds’ opening three Premier League matches.

Gravenberch has been used in the number six role by Slot and it has suited the former Bayern Munich star perfectly as he can use his physical attributes to run the midfield.

The midfielder took his club form onto the international stage during the current international break and had more brilliant moments against Germany on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old assisted the Netherlands’ opening goal and that was before he produced one of the passes of the season so far.

The Liverpool star embraced his inner Trent Alexander-Arnold as he played an insane long-ball forward but unfortunately for the player, it didn’t result in a goal.

Rafael van der Vaart impressed with “beautiful” pass from Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch

Speaking at halftime on Dutch television, pundit Rafael van der Vaart was full of praise for Gravenberch’s pass.

“That pass by Ryan Gravenberch… I actually wanted to go home after he gave that pass because it ain’t going to get any more beautiful than that,” the pundit said via Watch LFC.

This action showed how much confidence Gravenberch is playing with at present as the midfielder is in the best form of his career. The 22-year-old is set to face Nottingham Forest with Liverpool on Saturday and will be looking to put on a show once again in front of the Anfield crowd.