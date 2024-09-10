Man City planning to replace key man during January transfer window

Man City are believed to be ready to add a new striker to their squad in January having seen Julian Alvarez depart the Etihad Stadium this summer for Atletico Madrid.

The World Cup winner was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s squad last season having featured in 54 matches, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 13. The Argentina star could play in multiple roles for the Premier League champions and his absence will have an effect during the current campaign at some stage.

The Manchester club received a massive £82m for Alvarez and according to Football Insider, City could put that fee towards signing a new forward star in January.

The report says that there is a big budget available for Guardiola to spend during the next transfer window and his main priority will likely be a support striker for Erling Haaland.

New signings will certainly be made if Man City are hit by injuries or fall behind in the title race but if not, the Premier League champions could wait until next summer when more options would be available to them.

Man City have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign

Man City’s only signings during the summer transfer window were Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan but their lack of striker options has not affected them so far.

The Manchester club have won every game they have played this season and Haaland has been on fire for Guardiola, netting seven goals in his opening three league games. Things will not stay perfect throughout the entire season though and this is where another forward could be useful.

It will be hard to find a quality player who will be happy to sit on the bench and play whenever Haaland doesn’t and this is where Man City’s impressive scouting network becomes useful.