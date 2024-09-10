Man United ready to enter talks with midfielder who can solve their midfield issues

Manchester United have started the new season with two defeats in their first three Premier League matches.

The Red Devils have lost against Brighton and Liverpool, with question marks being raised about their weak midfield.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have been deployed in the midfield this season and it has simply not worked out.

Against Liverpool it was evident that Casemiro is either past his best and not the same player anymore or he is severely out of form.

Mainoo has started the season slowly after impressing last season and at the Euros this summer.

According to Daily Star, Man United are set to enter talks with free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is looking for a new club after leaving Juventus this summer following the expiry of his contract.

The midfielder has received offers from the Saudi Pro League and Turkish side Galatasaray.

However, he wants to remain at the top of European football pyramid and he is still considering his options before taking any decision.

Considering Casemiro’s poor performances this season, it is not a surprise to see the club consider a move for Rabiot.

The loss of Scott McTominay has also affected the Red Devils, even though they have signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is expected to start the next match.

Man United need a passer in the midfield who can also hold the ball, something Casemiro has failed to do with fluency at the club.

Casemiro has struggled at Man United since his debut season

His debut season at Old Trafford was hugely impressive and he scored some crucial goals for the club.

Last season, his form and fitness showed that he is a 32-year-old midfielder who has already played his best football.

The fact that Rabiot is a free agent and will cost nothing to the club would attract Man United.

If they can seal personal terms with the Frenchman, they will win the race to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus midfielder.