“will be the Man United manager” – Presenter expects club legend to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faced an uncertain future at the end of last season.

However, the club decided to show faith in the Dutchman, despite indulging in talks with other managers over the summer.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season after spending heavily in their squad in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag has been heavily backed by the club in the transfer window as the Red Devils welcomed five new players at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager has still been unable to make a difference to the team’s form in the league.

Questions have been raised about the Man United manager and what the future holds for him if he is still unable to make a positive impact at the club.

Presenter Will Brazier has claimed that Man United assistant manager and club legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy could become the next manager to lead the club and it could happen by the end of the season.

Brazier believes that Van Nistelrooy could have a similar effect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who joined the club in a difficult situation and managed to perform well.

Brazier said on That’s Football podcast:

“I do think Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the Manchester United manager by the end of the season. I think he’ll have that ‘super-duper’ bounce effect that we maybe saw with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. He’s got a bit more pedigree.”

Ten Hag has managed to win two domestic cups for the Red Devils, the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

The real issue that the club have faced under the former Ajax manager is their poor form in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag has failed to inspire Man United

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league last season and were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

The bigger problem at Old Trafford has been the lack of identity and playing style at the club and even if it does not improve in Ten Hag’s third season at the club, then the manager is making it harder for himself to keep his job.

Two defeats in the first three games of the season, including a 3-0 home defeat against rivals Liverpool, have made life more difficult for the Man United manager.