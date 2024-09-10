Man United players know the reason behind teammate’s concerning decline

Manchester United have started the new season in poor form, with the club losing two out of their first three Premier League matches.

The win against Fulham on the opening day of the season was followed by defeats against Brighton and Liverpool.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed against their rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, raising questions about manager Erik ten Hag and some of the United players.

The Man United player who received the most attention during and after their defeat against Liverpool was midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian was at fault for two of the three goals conceded by his team, losing the ball to Liverpool players and allowing them to score.

Ten Hag decided to take Casemiro off at halftime and replace him with debutant Toby Collyer.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Man United players feel that Casemiro’s decline has come because of the club struggling to perform.

The source has revealed that the player joined the club to challenge for trophies and for a new experience in a different league. However, now he is playing for a team that is struggling to even qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season and were knocked out of the group stage of the Champions League.

They managed to win the FA Cup against Manchester City but for that match, the manager decided to use Sofyan Amrabat in his midfield instead of Casemiro.

Man United should look to offload Casemiro in January

The Premier League giants tried selling the midfielder to the Saudi Pro League this summer but early interest from clubs did not change into a serious offer for the midfielder.

At the age of 32, Casemiro is past his peak and playing in the high pressing Premier League and that in a team that is struggling big time in midfield and defense is not easy.

Man United should look to get rid of him in January again and hope that the introduction of Manuel Ugarte in the midfield can have a positive impact.