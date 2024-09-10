Man United make signing replacement of troubled star their priority in January

Manchester United had one of their best summer transfer windows.

They managed to strengthen their attack, midfield and defense, providing manager Erik ten Hag the perfect opportunity to perform well this season and challenge for silverware.

There are still some areas that need attention in the near future, particularly the left-back position.

Man United have started the season without both their left backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

They remain out of action with long term injuries and the Red Devils are now ready to address that issue in the January transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Brest player Bradley Locko have been identified by Man United as their January transfer window targets.

The club want to sign cover for defender Luke Shaw, who has faced a troubled time at the club with injuries.

A fit Shaw is one of the best and the most important players in the team but the former Southampton defender has never been able to completely avoid injuries in his career.

He represented England at Euro 2024 but since then he has been out of action for both his club and country.

This has made the club frustrated as manager Erik ten Hag has to deploy a right-back in the left-back position.

Man United desperately need a new, reliable left-back

Shaw made just 15 appearances for the club last season, which is significantly less for a player who plays in a crucial position and is one of the key first team members.

Among the players Man United have identified for the left-back position, Fulham’s Robinson is the most experienced among them. The 27-year-old has featured week in week out for the Cottagers and he has been one of their best players.

The other two options, Kerkez and Lokco, are young players who will take time to develop and will have to be managed carefully with rotation.

It all depends on the manager and his recruitment team about what they want but among the options identified by the club, Robinson would be the ideal choice for the Red Devils.