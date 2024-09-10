Manager claims he never rated £35m Leeds United player

Sam Allardyce had a horrible spell at Leeds United in 2022/23.

The Whites were struggling in the Premier League and they called relegation specialist Allardyce to save the club.

With just four games left in the season, the manager was given the responsibility to save the club.

Allardyce failed to save them and since then, they have been trying to get back to the Premier League.

The controversial manager did not use one player during his time at Elland Road and that raised a few eyebrows.

Georginio Rutter joined Leeds for £35m but Allardyce still completely dropped the attacker and did not use him at all.

The manager has now revealed on the Under the Cosh Podcast why he decided not to use the Frenchman.

“I’d love to ask about Rutter, why you didn’t play Rutter?” Allardyce was asked.

“He wasn’t good enough,” Allardyce said.

“That’s answered that, but he’s just gone to Brighton for £40m,” The host replied.

“I just couldn’t believe they paid that much money for him. Under those circumstances he was too young. Coming in and playing in a struggling side in the Premier League that young was a lot to ask,” Allardyce said.

Rutter was in fine form last season for the Whites and that earned him a big money move to Brighton.

It remains to be seen how the player will perform in the Premier League and whether Allardcye’s opinion of the player is right or wrong.

Allardyce is an experienced manager and his judgement of players can be hardly questioned.

However, Rutter has the perfect opportunity now to prove his former manager wrong.