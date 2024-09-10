Martin Keown predicts the result of the North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Arsenal in the north London Derby at the weekend and both clubs will be without a number of key players due to injuries.

Arsenal have lost a number of quality first-team players before the Derby and it remains to be seen whether they can put on a strong performance away from home.

Meanwhile, Spurs have had a mixed start to the season and a win here could give them a major confidence boost. They have struggled against Arsenal in recent years winning just one of their last five meetings. It remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of Arsenal’s injury problems and grind out all three points here.

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has now predicted that a win for Tottenham would be quite surprising despite Arsenal’s injury problems.

He believes that the Gunners are good enough to grind out a win and their solid defensive set-up should see them through.

When asked on talkSPORT, Keown said: “I think it probably would, but I don’t see it happening. “I think that Arsenal are still good enough – when you look at their defensive record and the number of clean sheets in recent times. “If you look at their away record you start to think they have the pedigree of champions. “I’m going to go with Arsenal but you have to earn everything you get at Spurs now.”

Arsenal have kept multiple clean sheets in recent times and they will be looking to shut out the Tottenham attack. With Dominic Solanke sidelined due to an injury, Arsenal will certainly back themselves to nullify the Tottenham attacking unit.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top here. A win here would be a major boost for either team and it could give them the confidence to embark on a winning run now.