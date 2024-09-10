Video: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah continues hot streak with easiest goal of the season

Egypt were 4-0 winners over Botswana on Tuesday and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continued his impressive start to the season with one of the easiest goals he will score throughout the campaign.

The Egyptians have gone top of their qualification group for the Africa Cup of Nations having won their opening two games and impressed away from home on Tuesday.

Their captain got on the scoresheet against Botswana netting the third as the winger tapped in from a yard out. The Liverpool superstar will not care as he continues his impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Salah has scored in all of the Reds’ opening three Premier League matches and looks on course for another special season at Anfield.

Watch: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores easiest goal of the season for Egypt

Salah scores for Egypt ??? Belter as well ? pic.twitter.com/MsTIpCare1 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 10, 2024

Pictures by beIN Sports.